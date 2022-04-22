Featherstone Rovers players celebrate their stunning 23-16 win over Castleford Tigers in the fourth round of the Challenge Cup, 10 years ago this week.

RETRO FOCUS: 10 pictures from our sports pages of 10 years ago

Here's 10 pictures that show what was featuring in the sports pages of the Pontefract & Castleford Express this week 10 years ago.

By Tony Harber
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 10:00 am

See how many of the stories and photos you remember from the April 19, 2012 edition.

1. Feather-stunners beat Tigers

The big story a decade ago was the Challenge Cup fourth round win for Daryl Powell's Featherstone Rovers against Ian Millward's Castleford Tigers. Here Tangi Ropati races clear, but the game was to end disappointingly for the Rovers player as he was injured and ruled out for up to three months.

2. Cup reaction

It was tough going for Castleford Tigers in their cup tie with Featherstone Rovers with coach Ian Millward saying his side showed a "lack of respect" for the opposition.

3. Daryl's praise

James Lockwood in action in Featherstone Rovers' win over Castleford Tigers. Rovers coach Daryl Powell hailed the defensive effort and attitude of his players and in another story in the Express was looking forward to the next round of the Challenge Cup after his side were drawn at home to Wigan Warriors.

4. Fans are praised

Featherstone Rovers chief executive Craig Poskitt was featured in the Express when he praised supporters for their "excellent" behaviour in the big Challenge Cup tie.

