Danny Orr races clear in Castleford Tigers' game against Bradford Bulls which was featured in the February 16, 2012 edition of the Pontefract & Castleford Express.

RETRO GALLERY: 10 pictures from our sport pages 10 years ago

Here's 10 pictures illustrating what was featuring in the sports pages of the Pontefract & Castleford Express this week 10 years ago.

By Tony Harber
Friday, 18th February 2022, 10:00 am

How many of these stories and photos do you remember from the February 2, 2012 edition?

1. Chase is on

Rangi Chase in action against Bradford Bulls in a game in which Castleford Tigers lost 20-12. Head coach Ian Millward blamed a low completion rate for the surprise loss in his comments made to the Express.

2. Tigers in action

Brett Ferres in the thick of the action in the Bradford Bulls game.

3. Super League

Castleford Tigers' second game in the 2012 Super League season was featured heavily along with a preview of the next match against Catalans Dragons. Here Jake Emmitt takes on the Bulls defence.

4. Dual registration

The Express reported that Dewsbury Rams had signed John Davies on a dual registration from Castleford Tigers.

