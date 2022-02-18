RETRO GALLERY: 10 pictures from our sport pages 10 years ago

How many of these stories and photos do you remember from the February 2, 2012 edition?
1. Chase is on
Rangi Chase in action against Bradford Bulls in a game in which Castleford Tigers lost 20-12. Head coach Ian Millward blamed a low completion rate for the surprise loss in his comments made to the Express.
2. Tigers in action
Brett Ferres in the thick of the action in the Bradford Bulls game.
3. Super League
Castleford Tigers' second game in the 2012 Super League season was featured heavily along with a preview of the next match against Catalans Dragons. Here Jake Emmitt takes on the Bulls defence.
4. Dual registration
The Express reported that Dewsbury Rams had signed John Davies on a dual registration from Castleford Tigers.