Nick Youngquest comes up against strong Wigan Warriors defence in a game 10 years ago in which Castleford Tigers were well beaten,46-4.

RETRO GALLERY: 10 pictures from our sport pages of 10 years ago

Here's this week's look at 10 images from the sports pages of the Pontefract & Castleford Express a decade years ago.

By Tony Harber
Friday, 4th March 2022, 10:00 am

See how many of these stories and pictures you remember from the March 1, 2012 edition?

1. Looking to improve

Castleford Tigers forward Stuart Nash looks for support in the game against Wigan Warriors. Afterwards stand-in Cas coach Stuart Donlan vowed to put things right and told the Express that they would be ready for the following game against local rivals Leeds Rhinos.

Photo Sales

2. Ready for debut

Grant Millington delivered a boost for Castleford Tigers when declaring himself ready to make his debut for the club after coming over from Austraila.

Photo Sales

3. Hardman's hat-trick

Ian Hardman raced in for a hat-trick of tries as Featherstone Rovers came from 22-6 down to beat Halifax 34-32 at The Shay in the Northern Rail Cup, stretching their unbeaten record to 15 matches.

Photo Sales

4. Praise for Featherstone Rovers fans

Featherstone Rovers chairman Mark Campbell was quoted in the Express praising the club's fans for their "exemplary behaviour" at the thrilling Northern Rail Cup tie at Halifax. "All fans were a credit to the club," he said.

Photo Sales
Pontefract
Next Page
Page 1 of 3