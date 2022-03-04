RETRO GALLERY: 10 pictures from our sport pages of 10 years ago

See how many of these stories and pictures you remember from the March 1, 2012 edition?
1. Looking to improve
Castleford Tigers forward Stuart Nash looks for support in the game against Wigan Warriors. Afterwards stand-in Cas coach Stuart Donlan vowed to put things right and told the Express that they would be ready for the following game against local rivals Leeds Rhinos.
2. Ready for debut
Grant Millington delivered a boost for Castleford Tigers when declaring himself ready to make his debut for the club after coming over from Austraila.
3. Hardman's hat-trick
Ian Hardman raced in for a hat-trick of tries as Featherstone Rovers came from 22-6 down to beat Halifax 34-32 at The Shay in the Northern Rail Cup, stretching their unbeaten record to 15 matches.
4. Praise for Featherstone Rovers fans
Featherstone Rovers chairman Mark Campbell was quoted in the Express praising the club's fans for their "exemplary behaviour" at the thrilling Northern Rail Cup tie at Halifax. "All fans were a credit to the club," he said.