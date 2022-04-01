RETRO GALLERY: 10 pictures from our sport pages of 10 years ago

How many of these stories and pictures you remember from the March 29, 2012 edition?
1. Lynch pin
Castleford players combine to halt Andy Lynch - a Hull FC player in 2012 - in the Super League game that saw some improvement from the Tigers and brought about a vote of confidence from the board in head coach Ian Millward.
2. Four star
Ian Hardman crossed for four tries as Featherstone Rovers breezed through a second round Challenge Cup tie against amateurs Hunslet Old Boys, winning 86-12.
3. Cup draw
Daryl Powell was featured in the Express with his comments on his Featherstone Rovers side being drawn out against their local rivals Castleford Tigers in the fourth round of the Challenge Cup. He said: "It should be a great game. I think it will get the whole area buzzing. It is the draw that everybody wanted - players, staff and fans."
4. Four in vain
Sam Orange was featured in the Express after scoring four tries in vain for Castleford Tigers U20s in a 32-26 defeat to Hull FC's U20s.