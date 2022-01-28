Retro Gallery: 10 pictures illustrating what was making our sport pages 10 years ago

How many of the stories and photos do you remember from the January 26, 2012 edition?
1. Zak attack
Zak Hardaker races clear to score a try in the 66-0 win for Leeds Rhinos over Featherstone Rovers in their annual pre-season match that took place in January, 2012.
2. Pre-season preparations
Richard Owen and Josh Griffin try to stop Wakefield Trinity's Isaac John in Castleford Tigers' final pre-season warm-up game. Coach Ian Millward admitted to the Express that there was "work to be done" after the disappointing display.
3. Castleford signing
We featured news that Castleford Tigers had signed Australian James Grehan on a one-year deal. Here is pictured with then head coach Ian Millward, but for both it was to turn out to be a disappointing season ahead.
4. Try scorer
Craig Field was a try scorer in a Knottingley RUFC's emphatic 46-6 win in a local derby against Castleford in Yorkshire One in January, 2012.