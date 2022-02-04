RETRO GALLERY: 10 pictures showing what was making the sport headlines 10 years ago

Nick Youngquest was featured in the February 2 edition as he said he was eager to get back in action for Castleford Tigers after being sidelined by an ankle injury.

Here's 10 pictures illustrating what was featuring in the sports pages of the Pontefract & Castleford Express this week 10 years ago.

By Tony Harber
Friday, 4th February 2022, 9:00 am

How many of these stories and photos do you remember from the February 2, 2012 edition?

1. Castleford Tigers line-up

The Castleford Tigers squad at their pre-season launch ahead of the 2012 Super League season.

2. Featherstone Rovers draw

Kyran Johnson was one of several young players to impress as Featherstone Rovers played a pre-season game against Hull. Head coach Daryl Powell was encouraged by his team's display as they drew 28-28.

3. New world number one

Pontefract Squash Club's James Willstrop lost his world number one ranking after losing to fellow Yorkshireman Nick Matthew in the final of the Tournament of Champions at Grand Central Station, New York.

4. Five alive Ponte Colls

Ryan Poskitt scored twice in the opening half as Pontefract Collieries won 5-2 at Grimsby Borough to stretch their lead at the top of the NCE Division One to six points.

