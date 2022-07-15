Richard Owen reaches out to score a try as Castleford Tigers bounced back to winning ways a decade ago with an impressive victory over Huddersfield Giants.

RETRO GALLERY: 11 pictures from our sport pages of 10 years ago

Here's 11 pictures that featured in the sports pages of the Pontefract & Castleford Express this week 10 years ago.

By Tony Harber
Friday, 15th July 2022, 10:00 am

See how many of the stories and photos you remember from the July 12, 2012 edition.

1. Giants cut down

Nathan Massey is all wrapped up by Huddersfield Giants tacklers but it was no struggle for Castleford Tigers as they ran out 52-6 winners. "What a difference a week made" was the opening line on our match report.

Photo Sales

2. Record breaking debut

Jamie Ellis had a memorable debut for Castleford Tigers as he set a new club record for the most goals kicked in a Super League match when landing 10 against Huddersfield Giants.

Photo Sales

3. New chief sets out aims

Castleford Tigers' new chief executive Steve Ferres set out his aims for the club when he spoke to the Express after taking over from Richard Wright. The lifelong Cas fan was delighted to be fulfilling an ambition to be involved with the club.

Photo Sales

4. Rangi's return

Rangi Chase was back training with Castleford Tigers after having his club suspension lifted. "The club are satisfied that this matter is now closed and that he can resume his full involvement at the club," said a club statement. Rangi said: "I would like to apologise to my teammates, coaching staff, the club and our fans for my behaviour on this occasion."

Photo Sales
Pontefract
Next Page
Page 1 of 3