Retro Gallery: 11 pictures illustrating what was in the sports pages 10 years ago this week

See how many of the stories and photos you remember from the March 22, 2012 edition.
1. Leigh take a Kain-ing
Andy Kain was in outstanding form in Featherstone Rovers' impressive 36-16 win at home to Leigh Centurions to maintain his team's 12-month long unbeaten run in the Championship.
2. Stick with us says Ryan
Ryan Hudson was featured in the paper urging Castleford Tigers fans to stick with the club after a run of six defeats, the latest coming 42-4 away to Huddersfield Giants.
3. Orr boost
Danny Orr gave Castleford Tigers a boost with news that he was fit again to take his place in the team for their next game in 2012 against Hull. Orr had missed the heavy defeat at Huddersfield Giants.
4. Praise for fans
Chief executive Richard Wright was featured in the Express when he praised fans for their "fantastic" support at the Super League game at Huddersfield Giants. He pointed out that the fans had been creative without use of offensive language and explained why the club had issued a statement about clamping down on obscene chanting at matches which had led to a suspended fine.