Featherstone Rovers fans were so keen to see their team take on Wigan Warriors in the Challenge Cup 10 years ago that they were eager to get any vantage point, including these supporters dressed as super heroes who watched from the roof of a house overlooking the pitch.

RETRO GALLERY: 12 pictures from from our sport pages of 10 years ago

Here's 12 pictures from the sports pages of the Pontefract & Castleford Express this week 10 years ago.

By Tony Harber
Friday, 6th May 2022, 10:00 am

How many of the stories and people on the pictures you remember from the May 3, 2012 edition?

1. Cup try

The big story in the Express 10 years ago this week was Featherstone Rovers' fifth round Challenge Cup tie against Wigan Warriors. Here Gareth Raynor celebrates with teammates after scoring a try.

Photo Sales

2. Tommy's try

Tommy Saxton goes in at the corner for Featherstone Rovers' opening try against Wigan.

Photo Sales

3. Rovers take the lead

More celebrations after Ian Hardman's try put Featherstone Rovers 10-6 ahead against Wigan.

Photo Sales

4. Testing the Wigan defence

Jonny Hepworth comes up against Wigan's Thomas Leuluai and Darrel Goulding in a game that would finish 32-16 to the Warriors.

Photo Sales
Pontefract
Next Page
Page 1 of 3