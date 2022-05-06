RETRO GALLERY: 12 pictures from from our sport pages of 10 years ago

How many of the stories and people on the pictures you remember from the May 3, 2012 edition?
1. Cup try
The big story in the Express 10 years ago this week was Featherstone Rovers' fifth round Challenge Cup tie against Wigan Warriors. Here Gareth Raynor celebrates with teammates after scoring a try.
2. Tommy's try
Tommy Saxton goes in at the corner for Featherstone Rovers' opening try against Wigan.
3. Rovers take the lead
More celebrations after Ian Hardman's try put Featherstone Rovers 10-6 ahead against Wigan.
4. Testing the Wigan defence
Jonny Hepworth comes up against Wigan's Thomas Leuluai and Darrel Goulding in a game that would finish 32-16 to the Warriors.