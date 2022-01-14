RETRO GALLERY: 12 pictures that show what was making the sports pages 10 years ago

How many of the stories and photos do you remember?
1. Gareth wings in for Rovers
Winger Gareth Raynor pictured with chief executive Simon Riley after agreeing to join Featherstone Rovers in 2012.
2. Try scorer
Tommy Saxton scored a try to spark a late scoring burst as Featherstone Rovers beat Hull KR 20-12 in their pre-season game.
3. Coaching progress
A full interview with current rugby union world coach of the year Simon Middleton featured in the Pontefract & Castleford Express's January 12, 2012 edition. The then Pontefract RUFC head coach had just been appointed backs coach with Yorkshire.
4. Tigers debutant
After joining on loan from Warrington Ryan Shaw was pencilled in to make his debut for Castleford Tigers in the pre-season game with Huddersfield Giants that was previewed in the January 12, 2012 edition.