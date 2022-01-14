Featherstone Rovers' Stuart Dickens and Castleford Tigers' Grant Millington were featured pictured together in the January 12, 2012 edition of the Pontefract & Castleford Express following the announcement that Probiz were sponsoring the shirts of both teams.

RETRO GALLERY: 12 pictures that show what was making the sports pages 10 years ago

By Tony Harber
Friday, 14th January 2022, 9:30 am

How many of the stories and photos do you remember?

1. Gareth wings in for Rovers

Winger Gareth Raynor pictured with chief executive Simon Riley after agreeing to join Featherstone Rovers in 2012.

2. Try scorer

Tommy Saxton scored a try to spark a late scoring burst as Featherstone Rovers beat Hull KR 20-12 in their pre-season game.

3. Coaching progress

A full interview with current rugby union world coach of the year Simon Middleton featured in the Pontefract & Castleford Express's January 12, 2012 edition. The then Pontefract RUFC head coach had just been appointed backs coach with Yorkshire.

4. Tigers debutant

After joining on loan from Warrington Ryan Shaw was pencilled in to make his debut for Castleford Tigers in the pre-season game with Huddersfield Giants that was previewed in the January 12, 2012 edition.

