RETRO PICTURE GALLERY: 10 images from our sport pages 10 years ago

How many of these stories and photos do you remember from the May 17, 2012 edition?
1. Rovers back to winning ways
James Lockwood in action against Batley Bulldogs as Featherstone Rovers got their Championship campaign back on track with a hard fought victory that pleased coach Daryl Powell.
2. Ready for debut
Featherstone Rovers head coach Daryl Powell told the Express that Andy Ellis was in line to make his debut for the club in their next fixture against York after signing on a month's loan form Wakefield.
3. Half-back worries
Castleford Tigers were hit by a half-back crisis ahead of their next match with Danny Orr injured to join the suspended Rangi Chase and Ryan McGoldrick on the sidelines.
4. Townville team
Townville Cricket Club's first team line-up for 2012: Back row (left to right) - Ritchie Bresnan, Tim Walton, Adam Walton, Alex Page, Steve Secker, Jack Hughes. Front row (left to right): Conor Harvey, Joe Finnigan, Liam Booth, Jonny Booth, Dean Woolsey.