RETRO PICTURE GALLERY: 10 images from our sport pages 10 years ago

How many of these stories and photos do you remember from the July 5, 2012 edition?
1. Four star Bresnan
Ritchie Bresnan delivers on his way to taking 4-12 as Townville knocked Methley out at the quarter-final stage in the Heavy Woollen Cup.
2. Jordan signs
Castleford Tigers announced that they had signed utility back Jordan Tansey for the 2013 season - their fifth confirmed addition to the squad.
3. Tigers lose to bottom of table Vikings
Nick Youngquest went over for a try, but there was more disappointment for Castleford Tigers as they lost to 40-10 to bottom of the table Widnes Vikings.
4. Rovers go top
Greg Worthington was a try scorer as Featherstone Rovers beat Halifax 24-4 to leapfrog them to the top of the Championship table. "Defensively it was pretty much as good as we've been," said delighted coach Daryl Powell.