Howzat: Methley batsman James Glynn is given out lbw off the bowling of Townville's Wade Lezar as Jack Hughes, Tim Walton and Liam Booth appeal. The occasion was a Heavy Woollen Cup quarter-final between the two local rivals a decade ago.

RETRO PICTURE GALLERY: 10 images from our sport pages 10 years ago

Here's 10 pictures illustrating what was featuring in the sports pages of the Pontefract & Castleford Express this week 10 years ago.

By Tony Harber
Friday, 8th July 2022, 10:00 am

How many of these stories and photos do you remember from the July 5, 2012 edition?

1. Four star Bresnan

Ritchie Bresnan delivers on his way to taking 4-12 as Townville knocked Methley out at the quarter-final stage in the Heavy Woollen Cup.

Photo Sales

2. Jordan signs

Castleford Tigers announced that they had signed utility back Jordan Tansey for the 2013 season - their fifth confirmed addition to the squad.

Photo Sales

3. Tigers lose to bottom of table Vikings

Nick Youngquest went over for a try, but there was more disappointment for Castleford Tigers as they lost to 40-10 to bottom of the table Widnes Vikings.

Photo Sales

4. Rovers go top

Greg Worthington was a try scorer as Featherstone Rovers beat Halifax 24-4 to leapfrog them to the top of the Championship table. "Defensively it was pretty much as good as we've been," said delighted coach Daryl Powell.

Photo Sales
Pontefract
Next Page
Page 1 of 3