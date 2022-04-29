RETRO PICTURE GALLERY: 12 pictures from the sport pages of 10 years ago

See how many of the stories and people on the pictures you remember from the April 26, 2012 edition.
1. Big cup date ahead
Featherstone Rovers captain Stuart Dickens was featured in the Express as part of a preview of the cub's big date in the Challenge Cup against Wigan Warriors. The skipper urged fans to turn out in force to roar the team on as they had in the previous round's win over Castleford Tigers.
2. Gareth to the rescue
Gareth Raynor dives over for a winning try three minutes from time as Featherstone Rovers beat Swinton 26-24 in a tight league game.
3. Tigers beaten
There was more disappointment for Castleford Tigers a decade ago when they suffered a hangover from their Challenge Cup defeat to Featherstone Rovers and were heavily beaten, 54-6, at Warrington Wolves. Lee Mitchell (pictured) scored their only try.
4. Loan deals
Castleford Tigers announced that they were sending four fringe players out to Championship clubs on loan in a bid to get them match fitness. Jimmy Grehan (pictured) went to Batley, John Davies and Ben Johnson to York and Steve Nash to Leigh.