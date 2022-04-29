St Joseph's U14s celebrate in the dressing room after winning the West Riding County Cup for the second year in succession. In the final they defeated Halifax Irish U14s 4-1.

RETRO PICTURE GALLERY: 12 pictures from the sport pages of 10 years ago

Here's 12 pictures from the sports pages of the Pontefract & Castleford Express this week 10 years ago.

By Tony Harber
Friday, 29th April 2022, 10:00 am

See how many of the stories and people on the pictures you remember from the April 26, 2012 edition.

1. Big cup date ahead

Featherstone Rovers captain Stuart Dickens was featured in the Express as part of a preview of the cub's big date in the Challenge Cup against Wigan Warriors. The skipper urged fans to turn out in force to roar the team on as they had in the previous round's win over Castleford Tigers.

Photo Sales

2. Gareth to the rescue

Gareth Raynor dives over for a winning try three minutes from time as Featherstone Rovers beat Swinton 26-24 in a tight league game.

Photo Sales

3. Tigers beaten

There was more disappointment for Castleford Tigers a decade ago when they suffered a hangover from their Challenge Cup defeat to Featherstone Rovers and were heavily beaten, 54-6, at Warrington Wolves. Lee Mitchell (pictured) scored their only try.

Photo Sales

4. Loan deals

Castleford Tigers announced that they were sending four fringe players out to Championship clubs on loan in a bid to get them match fitness. Jimmy Grehan (pictured) went to Batley, John Davies and Ben Johnson to York and Steve Nash to Leigh.

Photo Sales
Pontefract
Next Page
Page 1 of 3