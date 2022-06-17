Castleford Tigers were delivered a boost with news 10 years ago that Michael Shenton had agreed an initial four-year deal to return to the club from St Helens. "It's brilliant news for the club and a huge vote of confidence," said head coach Ian Millward.

RETRO PICTURE GALLERY: Images from our sport pages of 10 years ago

Here's 11 pictures illustrating what was featuring in the sports pages of the Pontefract & Castleford Express this week 10 years ago.

By Tony Harber
Friday, 17th June 2022, 10:00 am

How many of these stories and photos do you remember from June, 2012?

1. Match winner Huby

Craig Huby celebrates scoring a late try to clinch victory for Castleford Tigers against Salford.

2. Morale-booster

Jordan Thompson gets the ball down for a try as Castleford Tigers came up with a morale-boosting 34-30 win over Salford.

3. Rovers try spree

Tommy Saxton takes on the Dewsbury Rams defence as Featherstone Rovers enjoyed a 10-try spree with a 60-18 win at home.

4. Kain's new deal

Andy Kain was featured in the Express after signing a two-year contract extension to stay with Featherstone Rovers. This came off the back of his four-try display against Dewsbury Rams.

