RETRO PICTURE GALLERY: Images from our sport pages of 10 years ago

How many of these stories and photos do you remember from June, 2012?
1. Match winner Huby
Craig Huby celebrates scoring a late try to clinch victory for Castleford Tigers against Salford.
2. Morale-booster
Jordan Thompson gets the ball down for a try as Castleford Tigers came up with a morale-boosting 34-30 win over Salford.
3. Rovers try spree
Tommy Saxton takes on the Dewsbury Rams defence as Featherstone Rovers enjoyed a 10-try spree with a 60-18 win at home.
4. Kain's new deal
Andy Kain was featured in the Express after signing a two-year contract extension to stay with Featherstone Rovers. This came off the back of his four-try display against Dewsbury Rams.