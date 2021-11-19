Richard Tuddenham takes treble chance in impressive win for Slazenger

John Sykes, who scored two goals for Slazenger fourths against Halifax thirds.

The visitors did manage to score twice through Max Godley and Joe Minchella, but they proved to be only consolations.

Slazenger seconds hosted Halifax seconds for a well spirited encounter at Southfields and emerged as 7-2 winners.

Both teams started off at high intensity, but it was a well taken short corner which nudged the home side ahead, a deflected goal from James Taylor taking the team ahead.

From then on, Slazenger did not look back. A flurry of goals kept the team ahead with Richard Tuddenham netting three, Ben Graham two and Asad Baig one.

Thanks to Steve Wood and Tracy Lorriman for umpiring.

There was success too for Slazenger men’s thirds as they beat City of York sevenths 5-0 with goals from Damian Greig (two) and Tim Carr (three).

The men’s fourths hosted Halifax thirds and won a well contested game 4-1.

Hard running from the midfield gave Slaz the run of the pitch and they converted four of the opportunities. John Sykes netted twice in front of the home crowds while Matt Smith and Danny Smith also scored to put the game beyond doubt.

Halifax scored a consolation goal, but a strong defensive display from the home side kept the team in control.

Thanks for Amir Khalil and Asad Baig for umpiring.

Slazenger fifths won a local derby with Huddersfield Dragons fourths as Paul Chilton, Amar Khalil and Will Garside all scored in their 3-1 home win.

Slazenger’s development team earned a draw with Ben Rhydding as teamwork, determination and a never say die attitude were qualities characterising this week’s performance.

They started the stronger as Zach Parkinson and Katie Minchella controlled the midfield, while Curtis Jones and Owen Coughtrey caused some early issues for the opposition defence down the wings.

Ben Rhydding got into their stride and began to gain field position, but solid defence from Bella Kidd and Dan Bailey, coupled with some exceptional saves from keeper and player of the match Harry Ashford, kept them out, while Connor Browett and Kurtiss Holliday went close for Slazenger.

Slaz went ahead after the break as a clearance by Dene Minchella found Parkinson, who then went on a mesmerising run from half way to score.