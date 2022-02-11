Rodillian Runners at one of the Thornes Parkrun events.

As part of their honeymoon in Florida, newly-weds Eddy and Claire Lowe, from the Rodillian club, competed in two events in DisneyWorld, while raising almost £4,000 for the World Land Trust and Cancer Research UK charities.

Claire ran her second marathon in five hours, 57 minutes, while Eddy completed the “Dopey Challenge” of running 5km,10km, a half marathon and a full marathon on consecutive days in an aggregate time of five hours, 58. This included a remarkable three hours, 21 minutes marathon on the final day and Eddy finished an excellent 35th out of 5,320 runners from around the world and was the first-placed Briton in the event.

Closer to home, eight members completed the Temple Newsam 10 Mile cross country race with Neil Hartley (one hour: 18 minutes), Phil Clarke (1:19) and Paul Wood (1:20) the first three Rodillians back, followed by Elinor Snape (1:27), Kris Weston (1:37), Hayley Hartley (1:47) and Jon Vaile (1:58).

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Honeymooning Rodillian Runners Claire and Eddy Lowe show off their medals after taking part in races at DisneyWorld, Florida.

Fresh from completing over 1,000 miles running in 2021, Hayley Hartley also joined Mike Garnham in completing their 100th parkruns, while Ingrid Senior ran her 50th, John Walsh notched up his 150th and Claire Telford led the milestones, achieving her 200th parkrun.

And to round the month off, Elinor Snape (57 mins, 10 secs) and Jo-Anne Langley (1hr, 04) completed the St Aidan’s Winter Beast.

Alongside this, the club has also competed in two PECO cross country events and provided marshals to support the Northern Cross Country Championships held last week in Pontefract Park.