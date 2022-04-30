Rodillian Runners are out and about with personal bests and club record times

There was another super turnout at the Wakefield Hospice 10K as 13 runners competed. Among the men, Rob Horan finished an excellent seventh in the MV40 category, setting a club age group record and leading the way in 39:06, followed by Neil Hartley 41:49, Paul Wood 46:20, David McAllister 48:15, Edd Almond 51:40, Kris Weston 57:39 and Jon Vaile 60:18.

Nicola Jones was the first female home in 49:39, Jo-Ann Langley also finished seventh in the FV55 category with 52:20 and Hayley Hartley 53:11, Ingrid Senioer 59:00, Louise Thompson 65:04 and Sharon Richman 65:05 completed the club’s field.

In addition to the runners, race director Ron Needham continued his remarkable commitment to the event, having now officiated at all 25 Wakefield Hospice 10ks.

Rodillian Runners with Neil Hartley on his 200th parkrun at Thornes Park.

Away from Wakefield, Neil Hartley set an impressive PB of 3hrs 38mins in the Manchester Marathon, while on the same day Matthew Stephenson posted a much-improved 4hrs 36mins in the Paris Marathon, having also completed the Cambridge Half Marathon in 2hrs 6 mins in preparation.

Club members have also completed over another 100 parkruns and set some more milestones at Wakefield.

Beth Gripton has been in outstanding form, being the first female runner three times, setting a personal best of 21:33 and club record and also completing her 100th parkrun.

After his wife Hayley ran her 100th parkrun, Neil Hartley posted his 200th, to take the couple’s total to over 300.

Club members have completed parkruns as far afield as Rutland Water, Hafan Pwllheli, Tawd Valley, Somerdale Pavilion, Conyngham Hall and Arrow Valley, where new club member David McAllister set another parkrun PB of 22:30.