Beth Gripton has been in outstanding form, finishing as first female in the Tholthorpe 10K with 45:26 then going on to set another PB, finishing third in the Sutton Park 10K in 44:04.

Not to be outdone, Jo Langley came first in her category at the Morley 10K with 52:24.

Further afield up on the hills, Elinor Snape posted 2hrs, 18m in the Rivington Trail Half Marathon and over in Northern Ireland Elinor also completed the Giants Causeway Coast in 23hrs, 8m and Nicky Harley completed a 10K leg of the COP 27 relay.

Rodillian Runners who took part at the Yorkshire Marathon.

Meanwhile, down in London, at the Marathon Mike Dunkley set a PB in finishing in 3hrs, 57m and Matthew Stephenson completed his third London Half in 2hrs, 14m.

In the UK’s biggest race, the Great North Run, Neil Hartley led the way with 1hr, 34m while Jo Langley and Laura Bell (PB) both finished in 1hr, 59m and David McAllister in 2hrs, 6m.

In team events, Rodillians were 36th in the Leeds Country Way Relay and completed 11 laps in the Leeds Dock Relay behind the winners with 13 laps.

The club had plenty of entries at the Yorkshire Festival. In the Yorkshire Marathon, Claire Telford completed her first in 4hrs, 47m, alongside Kris Weston, in 4hrs 25m, Jon Vaile, 5hrs 17m, and Neil Hartley, who set another marathon PB with 3hrs, 34m.

Rodillian Runners members line up at the Leeds Dock Relay event.

Not to be outdone, his wife Hayley completed the York 10 in 1hr, 34m, Laura Bell continued her remarkable season’s progress to set a PB of 1hr, 25m alongside Jo Langley who achieved the same PB time despite a fall. Matthew Stephenson also notched a PB of 1hr, 40m.

In a rain-soaked Leeds Abbey Dash 10K, Graham Holroyd improved his time from last year by an incredible 17 minutes to finish in 44:02 and Kris Weston notched a course best just one week after a marathon with 47:51. David McAllister (52:56) and Matthew Stephenson (59:56) completed the club’s runners.

Alongside the runners, club founder Ron Needham has also been busy officiating at a large number of events, including the Yorkshire Marathon, Abbey Dash and Parkruns Alnwick, South Shields.