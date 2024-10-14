Rose gets the result she wants

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There was a special guest at ringside when Mark Tiffin fought on a huge bareknuckle boxing show in Leeds.

The 34 year old from Knottingley was part of a team that rescued a dog that spent a week trapped in a steep cliff.

Rose the Jack Russell was there to support Tiffin when he fought at the John Charles Centre for Sport and got the result she wanted.

Tiffin forced veteran Paul Hilz to retire after the first of a scheduled five-round fight in the trigon.

The Essex fighter was ruled out with a deep cut along his right eyebrow that had been opened by Tiffin’s punches.

The fight soon ignited in the trigon, described as the smallest fighting arena in combat sport by promoters BYB Extreme.

Tiffin got the better of the action, leaving blood dripping from a wound on Hilz’s eye.

Hilz stayed in charge, scoring with stabbing jabs and let his right hand go with full force in the dying seconds of the round to send Hilz back to his corner at the bell looking bloodied and beaten.