Royal Dress is impressive feature winner on day of fantastic racing at Pontefract

Royal Dress was an impressive winner of the Listed Weatherbys Hamilton Pipalong Stakes at Pontefract. Picture: Alan Wright

A glorious summer’s day helped draw a great crowd who enjoyed some fantastic racing at Pontefract Racecourse’s latest meeting.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Listed Weatherbys Hamilton Pipalong Stakes over a mile took centre stage on the track and the winner, Royal Dress, was very impressive indeed, writes Alexia Chesters.

Held up in rear in the early stages, Clifford Lee delivered the James Tate-trained filly to challenge inside the final furlong and she stretched clear of her rivals to score with a bit in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Already a Group 3 winner last term, she will likely ply her trade in Group company once more as the season progresses.

Analogical just got the better of Neoma in a close finish. Picture: Alan Wright

Earlier on the card the opening contest, the Lambert Smith Hampton Nursery over six furlongs, went the way of the Jonathan Portman-trained Sparkling Pink in the hands of Rob Hornby while odds-on favourite Muhaajim took the 1m2f Maiden contest for William Haggas and Tom Marquand.

He seems to be improving and could well go on to make his mark in handicap company.

The Pontefract Park Silver Sprint Trophy was a highly competitive six-furlong handicap, but Aleezdancer bounced right back to his best, making all the running to win under Kevin Stott.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Ryan’s representative remains well handicapped on his best form and he looks set to tackle some big sprint handicaps through the summer.

Aleezdancer led from start to finsih to win a sprint at Pontefract. Picture: Alan Wright

Sir Mark Prescott has a great record with his Ponte raiders and Analogical became his fourth winner from his last seven runners, winning the 1m2f Pontefract Squash and Leisure Club handicap.

Luke Morris set out to make every post a winning one and narrowly held off the late challenge of Neoma.

A first career success had thus far eluded Walsingham. but he finally gained it in the Go Racing Bet With Jayne Handicap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Always prominent under Daniel Tudhope, the David O’Meara-trained five-year-old appeared to win with a little up his sleeve and he could find further success before too long now he has broken his duck.

The ride of the day came in the concluding five-furlong Download the Raceday Ready App Handicap as Joanna Mason overcame a slow start to bring Missmimi from last to first.

Tina Jackson’s mare is admirably consistent and a return to Ponte for the 5f handicap on Ladies Day in August looks a logical step.

The next meeting at Pontefract takes place on Friday (July 18) with Flash, a tribute band to Queen, performing live after racing. Get your tickets at pontefract-races.co.uk