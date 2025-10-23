Shayem marks end of season with impressive victory

The finale of the 2025 racing season took place at Pontefract on Monday and the feature race on the card was the 33rd running of the Listed EBF Silver Tankard Stakes.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shayem came into the race having won two of his three starts to date and the odds-on favourite duly obliged in impressive fashion, bounding clear in the soft ground to score under Clifford Lee for trainer Karl Burke.

The supporting race on the card was the Phil Bull Trophy Conditions Stakes and a small but select field of four went to post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Harry Eustace-trained Divine Comedy had shown a liking for testing conditions previously and was sent of the long odds-on favourite. Victory was never in doubt, and she powered clear of her rivals in the straight to win by 16-lengths under Kaiya Fraser.

Shayem romps to victory. Pic: Alan Wright

Sophia’s Starlight bounced back to her best to win the 6f British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies’ handicap for the second consecutive year.

Oli Stammers always had the Grant Tuer-trained mare in pole position and she kept on well to score in conditions she clearly enjoys. She could strike again in the coming weeks.

Clifford Lee notched a treble on the card with O’Hara taking the one-mile William Hill Each Way Extra Nursery for trainer Eve Johnston-Houghton and Tele Red winning the 1m2f Napoleons Casino Bradford Handicap, which in turn gave Karl Burke a double.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was also a double for Joanna Mason, who won the first race on the card, the Happy 60th Birthday Jane Phillips Maiden Stakes, on the Craig Lidster-trained Kody B and the finale, the William Hill Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap, on The Good Biscuit.

O’Hara leads the way in the one-mile William Hill Each Way Extra Nursery. Pic: Alan Wright

It was fitting that in winning the season finale The Good Biscuit also won the £1000 Chairmans Challenge bonus for the horse to make the most appearances (six) at Pontefract in 2025.

The Ruth Carr-trained gelding has won on two of those six occasions so clearly relishes the track and he looks sure to return in 2026.

The 2026 season starts on Tuesday, April 7. Keep up to date with all the latest news and information from the racecourse on their social media channels and on their website at www.pontefract-races.co.uk.