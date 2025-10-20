Shoiab ‘The Assassin’ Yusuf wins the FSC Lightweight Championship in spectacular fashion at FSC 34

However, the triumphant return of Shoiab “The Assassin” Yusuf stole the show.

After a two-year layoff from injury, Shoiab Yusuf didn’t just return—he made a statement. Turning down easier matchups, he instead called for the most dangerous man available: Cristiano Cruz, a feared Brazilian powerhouse.

Yusuf wasted no time. In a ferocious opening round, he dismantled Cruz with brutal precision to capture the FSC Lightweight Championship in front of a stunned crowd.

He said: “They said pick an easier fight – I said give me the hardest one. The main thing is we trained hard, both myself and Addy.

Shoib said he wasn’t surprised by the manner in which he dispatched his opponent: “I always try to go for the finish. He was a tough lad. To be honest this just feels normal,” Yusuf added, brushing off his injury layoff, title belt over his shoulder.

“The training is harder than the fight. I’ve been doing this since I was six or seven years old. It’s a lifestyle. People just see the fight; they don’t see the months and years of training.

“I’ve been injured for two years and everyone wrote me off. 90 percent of people said it’s a bad injury you won’t come back. More than anything, that was my main motivation.

“I don’t care what people think, I do my own thing and keep my circle small. When we go to camp, all we do is train, eat and sleep but we can enjoy it now.”

For Shoiab, who previously won the prestigious IMAAF Gold Medal and has fought in Saudi Arabia and Las Vegas, the plan is to make it in the UFC. “I’m hoping that opportunity will come soon,” said the FSC Lightweight Champion.

Local hero Addy Khan entered the cage already battling adversity, carrying a broken left foot from his previous bout at the O2 in London. Incredibly, as the fight unfolded, he fractured his right foot as well.

With only two sparring sessions in his entire training camp, Khan still chose to face Brazil’s Ricardo Moraes – a dangerous, highly experienced opponent – and refused to back down.But in front of his home crowd, Khan delivered a breathtaking first-round knockout that sent the arena into chaos, taking his MMA career to 4-0.

“A win’s a win. When I heard that crowd, I knew there was no way I was losing tonight.

Khan dedicated his victory to Shoiab Yusuf. “This night is not about me it’s about Shoiab Yusuf. It’s about the belt, It’s about getting him to the UFC. Everyone knows he is the only British Pakistani fighter to have won a gold medal at the IMAAF Championships.

“He’s fought on every big show there is, he is leading the way for us on a world level.”

Mullen Brothers Dominate with Submission Masterclass

Tom Mullen showcased elite grappling, dispatching his opponent with a savage first-round triangle choke that left his opponent requiring medical attention.

“I’m over the moon. As soon as I locked it in, I knew he wasn’t getting out,” Tom said. “The original fighter pulled out of the fight. No one wants to stand with me. If I had four fights this year, I’d have been in the UFC.

Callum Mullen Finishes in Ruthless Fashion

Accompanied by chart-topping rap trio Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Callum Mullen entered the cage like a superstar and performed like one too, submitting his Brazilian opponent in the third round via rear naked choke.

“I told everyone during the walkout – I wasn’t leaving this cage without a finish,” Callum said. “Bradford turned up tonight, the energy was insane, and when I took his back I thought: this is it. This is what I train for. This is my time.”

Mullen who works with Jimmy First, a respected former Central Area champion, has a great future ahead of him.

Fight Star Championship boss Raj Singh was ecstatic after the event:

“What a show. It’s good to be back in the North — Bradford has always been special for us. You can feel the passion from the fans, and fighters like Addy Khan are the heartbeat of this promotion. Shoiab’s finish was my favourite of the night – against a top contender, to do that in round one shows he has a world-class future.

The atmosphere tonight has been absolutely insane. We’re not stopping – next stop is the O2 in London on the 20th of December, and we return to Bradford on February 14th. We’re building something bigger than a promotion – we’re building a movement, and these fighters are the faces of it.”

With Yusuf now champion, Addy rapidly becoming a fan favourite, and the Mullens surging towards title contention, FSC’s momentum is undeniable. All eyes turn to London in December, where the next chapter of this combat revolution will unfold.

One thing is clear: thanks to Fight Star Championship, the term “send to Dagestan for two years and forget,” could be joined by “send to Bradford for two years and forget.”

Due to the nature of the card and the quality of the bouts - Fight Star Championship 34 receives a 5/5 rating.

FSC will be holding yet another event on the 20th of December at the 02 in London. The promotion will be returning to Bradford on the 14th of February 2026.

