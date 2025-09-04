Sienna Lavine raced to another national age group record.

Outstanding young Pontefract Athletics Club runner Sienna Lavine was in sensational form again at the Shildon Open meeting.

Sienna improved her own UK national record for the under 13 girls 800 metres event by 7/10ths of a second with a time of two minutes: 10.47 seconds.

This was the ninth occasion this year that Sienna had set a national record in her age group.

Her time is now 3.4 seconds quicker than the previous record set by Ruby Simpson, of Hallamshire Harriers, in 2017.

Six days later, Sienna competed in the one mile event at Beckett Park, Leeds when she was a considerable distance ahead of all of her opponents.

She finished in 5:1.1, which was just two seconds short of the national record for that event.

Another two days later Sienna was in action again at the Trafford Open meeting, where she clocked 2:13.83 for the 800 metres.

Sienna currently holds the U13 girls UK national records at 600 metres, 800 metres, 1200 metres and 1500 metres.