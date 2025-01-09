Sienna Lavine is first Pontefract Athletics Club runner to win Yorkshire Cross Country Championship
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sienna went into a slight lead at an early stage and, despite only being in her first year in the age group for cross country, she gradually increased the lead over the 2.55 kilometres course to win by 11 seconds.
Jessica Thake, from Hallamshire Harriers, was second with Alice White, from Keighley and Craven, a further 11 seconds back in third place.
Pontefract AC’s Julian Rutkowski also ran well to finish eighth in the under 13 boys race over the same distance.
Sienna and Julian will now be selected to represent Yorkshire in the CAU Inter Counties Athletics Cross Country Championships at Wollaton Park, Nottingham on March 8.
It will be the first time that athletes from the Pontefract club have been selected for Yorkshire in the Inter Counties Cross Country Championships.