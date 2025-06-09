Sienna Lavine on track for another UK record in county league meeting

Number one: Sienna Lavine receives her gold medal at the Northern Athletics Championships.

Pontefract Athletics Club’s remarkable young runner Sienna Lavine continued her scintillating form with another UK record when winning the U13 Girls 800 metres event in the West Yorkshire Track and Field League.

Sienna improved her own UK record by exactly one full second, taking it to two minutes: 11.17 seconds.

It was her fifth UK record since the end of November 2024 – one in the 600m, two in the 800m and two in the 1200m.

Sienna’s winning time was not just a West Yorkshire League record for U13s, it was also a league record for U15 girls and U17 ladies.

She also won the 100m, setting a league record, and also a Pontefract club record with 13.12 seconds. A second place was achieved too in the shot put with 5.99m.

Pontefract’s Will Carter won the senior men's discus with 31.80m and his younger brother, Harrison, was second in the U20 men's discus with 26.50m.

Julian Rutkowski recorded a personal best to finish fourth in the U15 boys 1500m in 4:46.80.

Sienna Lavine followed up by winning the gold medal in last Saturday's U13 girls 800m in the Northern Athletics Championships at Liverpool in 2:14.09. She was nine seconds clear of the silver medallist.

This was Sienna's fifth gold medal in Northern Athletics championships, four in track and field (two outdoors and two indoors) and one in cross country.