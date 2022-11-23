The game started off well with Slazenger having the majority of possession and a few good opportunities early on.

But against the run of play Wakefield won a corner and scored with a drag flick.

Slazenger quickly responded with Richard Tuddingham scoring an equaliser then they then went 2-1 up as Danny Perry dribbled round the goalkeeper before finishing with a tap in.

Richard Tuddenham scored for Slazenger men's first team.

Wakefield hit back again with a deflection and scored another to lead 3-2 at half-time.

The second half promised more excitement, but ended in disappointment for Slazenger as they lost 5-3.

Slazenger men’s seconds shared the spoils when they played a close game with Leeds Adel.

They started strongly with some good passing and strong possession and took the lead from a breakdown in play with Damian Greig slotting home.

Adel fought back to equalise in the first half and the game ended in a draw.

A combination of strong goalkeeping and less than accurate shooting ensured that the score stayed level in the second half before Keith Leonard beat the defence and slotted a cross through to Ian Hedges, who beat the keeper.

Unfortunately for Slaz in the dying minutes of the game Adel found another equaliser.

Slazenger continued to press, but to no avail. A final missed opportunity epitomised their agonising experience.