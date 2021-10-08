Slazenger U12s delighted to be back on the pitch in Adel tournament

Slazenger Boys U12s: Back row (L to R): Will Carr, Harry Firth, Declan Buxton, Owen Coughtrey. Front row (L to R): George Garside, Jack Sanderson, Seth Hoole.

George Garside and Harry Firth joined the team for their first hockey tournament, as well as Will Carr and Declan Buxton moving up to U12s.

The boys started strongly in their first game against Chesterfield, but were unlucky to go 2-0 down.

Jack Sanderson in defence and Owen Coughtrey in the midfield kept working together well and Slazenger kept trying and had some changes by Will and Owen cleared by the keeper. Seth Hoole managed to score to bring it back to 2-1 but Slazenger did not have enough time to get the equaliser.

In the second game Slazenger created plenty of changes through some great play in the midfield by Owen, supported by Will and Harry on the wings.

Seth Hoole scored another goal, but Grimsby were able to equalise just before full-time.

Against Ben Rhydding Slazenger played their best game yet, the boys kept passing the ball and continued to work together well.

Soon the goals started to come with three by Owen and another two from Seth.

Jack in goal, with the help of Declan and George in defence, kept a clean sheet.

Slazenger felt ready for their last game against Sheffield Hallam, and they went ahead when the ball was crossed in from the right by Declan to be tapped into the goal by Seth.

It showed that the boys were getting tired and Hallam were able to sneak two goals in. But some excellent saves from Jack and solid defence from George kept Slazenger in the game.

With the last touch of the game, Will got his well deserved first goal of the tournament.

The players voted Owen Coughtrey their player of the tournament.