South Elmsall fighter Jake Davis eyes big future in MMA

​South Elmsall’s Jake Davis is building himself a career in MMA and is celebrating his most recent win on a show at Barnsley Metrodome where he beat Lewis Francis by unanimous decision.

Davis, 23, trains at Legacy MMA, in Hemsworth, and is is rising the MMA ranks well, writes James Bovington.

“I started boxing at a young age but switched to MMA when I was 15,” he said.

"It’s much more exciting and the matches are exhilarating for both fighters and supporters.

"I’ve won my three amateur MMA matches and my one K1 kickboxing bout as well as the Yorkshire BJJ Open.

"The highlight was my MMA debut where I ended the fight with a head kick knockout in the first 14 seconds. That’ll take some beating.”

Former Minsthorpe School student Davis obtained a criminal justice degree at Hull University, but works as a lifeguard at Minsthorpe pool “because I can fit it round my training,” he said.

"I’m grateful to everyone at Legacy, but particularly Chris Hill, Ian Jones, Micky Locky, Jack Radford, Matt Bolsover and Nath Pickin both for the training and the work opportunities.”

Chris Hill, head coach at Legacy MMA, said: “Jake has been a great addition to the Legacy team and is proving himself to be a force to be reckoned with on the amateur MMA scene. We’ll hopefully see him win a title for the gym and hopefully push towards international competitions soon.

"The key to Jake’s success has been his consistency with his daily training attending every session. There's no substitute for just turning up day in day out.

"A longer-term goal for Jake would be to fight as a professional but before this he could enter European or even World Championships with a place on the England MMA team.”

Davis is hoping for more sponsors which could allow him eventually to become a professional MMA fighter.

He added: ‘I’m grateful to Coda Bespoke, KP Wellness OG Masonry and Six Plumbing & Heating. I’m worth supporting as a local lad from South Elmsall with a bright future in the sport hoping to become a more active fighter.”

Legacy MMA is located at 5-7 Bank Street, Hemsworth. For further information visit https://legacy-fitness.co.uk/ or call 07740 31991.