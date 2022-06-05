South Elmsall's Lewis Daykin aiming to make his mark in bareknuckle boxing

“Honey Badger” Daykin has been training since he was 13 and started fighting six years ago, initially taking up boxing, muay thai and K1.

Now the 27-year-old, who has autism, is looking to follow in the footsteps of local world champion Anthony Holmes after taking up bare knuckle boxing.

He is set to make his professional bare knuckle debut on Saturday, July 30 at the Silver Blades Ice Rink, in Sheffield, on a big BFBA (Bare Fist Boxing Association) bill, which will be broadcast all over the world.

“I am more than excited for it,” Lewis told the Express.

“Bare knuckle just calls out to me, it’s what I have to do and I love every minute of it.

“I started training 14 years ago and I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon.”

Daykin trains out of three gyms including the Ultimate Shred, home of current BKB champion Holmes, where he works alongside Ryan Robinson and Jay Robinson.

He also trains at The Unit MMA, in Rossington, working alongside Connor Halliday and the BTG (Body Tough Gym, in Royston) where he teaches kids classes.

“The kids always give me a good battering,” says Lewis.

“I would also like to make an honourable mention to the man who has been with me since day one, the UFC veteran Neil “Old Skool” Wain. I would not be the fighter I am today without this man, he is like a second father to me.”