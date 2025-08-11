Owen Walton has his hand raised as a winner. Picture: Caged Steel Promotion

South Kirkby’s Owen Walton only began his MMA training just over a year ago and was proud and delighted to appear on Caged Steel 40, the prestigious MMA show founded by Dominic Gibbs now in its 14th year based at Doncaster Dome.

And the 16-year-old did himself proud with an excellent victory, writes James Bovington.

“My coaches knew I was ready,” said Owen, who got the win over his older opponent whose corner team withdrew their fighter just into the third and final round.

"It was fast-paced action all the way between us.

"I’d started training to lose weight, but I am in love with the sport and my daily routine now centres on training. MMA combines elements of different sports like grappling and striking that come together as one.”

Alex McReynolds, head of marketing and fight matchmaker at Caged Steel, said: “Owen is exactly the sort of talented and courageous novice fighter we’re proud to promote.

"He fitted well into our show and contributed to the phenomenal standard of fights.

"Fans in attendance and watching online reacted positively to the quality of the fights.

"There were 18 bouts on Owen’s show including four professional and 10 amateur MMA, plus four caged boxing bouts with athletes coming from clubs across Britain and Europe.

Walton lives with his parents and sister and has just left Minsthorpe Community College. He is coached by Wayne Murrie at Doncaster’s HD Performance gym.

"I’m highly impressed with Owen,’ said Murrie. “I’ve never seen such commitment and so strong a work ethic in training from anyone let alone a boy in his mid-teens.

"If he continues like this then the sky’s the limit. He reminds me somewhat of Hemsworth’s Scott Askham who fought out of Doncaster and we know how successful he became.”

Owen’s dad John agrees: “MMA has boosted my son’s confidence and allowed him to develop greater discipline and respect as he sets hopefully achievable goals.”

Owen himself is looking forward "to concentrating fully on MMA now I’ve left school and I’m aiming eventually for the UFC.

"I’m grateful to Caged Steel for giving me my first major break.”

Caged Steel 41 takes place on December 13. Tickets are already available at https://www.caged-steel.co.uk