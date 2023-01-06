The Gamefight BJJ Wakefield club has three sports teams based at the gym and has seen students represent it in competitions around the country, tallying a record breaking medal haul.

The Carlton Street club boasts a world class boxing coach in Abed, who is also one of the coaches of former world champion Josh Warrington, and a Muay Thai team making strides under gym owner Darren.

But it is their Brazilian Jiu Jitsu team that are really breaking records after gaining 16 gold medals, 17 silvers and 14 bronze in 2022 in events round Britain.

Gamefight BJJ Wakefield members Dan Thompson, Dan Milnes, Piotr Bielak, Damian Hofler and Steve Peel were medal winners at the 2022 Northern Open.

In the most recent competition, Wakefield’s Kamil Wesling took gold at the JJEUK Yorkshire Open, producing a series of fantastic performances with multiple submission wins.

Wesling also joined up with the Leeds GF team to take part in the Empire Submission League in 2022.

Gamefight Wakefield students had another fantastic showing at the Northern Grappling Co event at Leeds Becketts University with Dan Milnes winning a silver medal in the adults/masters section along with Ahmed Jasat and Dan Winfield.

In the juveniles section Jake Bulmer took silver and in the kids Lucas Meek, Reuven Bradley and Freya Milnes all claimed bronze.

Six members proudly represented Gamefight Wakefield at the 2022 BJJ British Open at Warwick University with two national champions crowned in Graham Meek and Igor Istrati.

Chris Secker and Marc Thompson earned bronze medals from the event.

The Northern Open brought more success with four golds and a silver from the five Wakefield members taking part.

They were led by head coach Piotr Bielak who gained submission wins in all his bouts in the advanced category while Dan Thompson, Dan Milnes, Damian Hofler and Steve Peel all performed creditably.

Away from competitions more success has come with the club holding two seminars with head coach Professor Mabsy.

Mabsy awarded dozens of stripes and belts, rewarding students for their ongoing commitment and self development.

Due to popular demand, Gamefight Wakefield added kids BJJ to the timetable and it has proved a roaring success from the get go.

The children's class is regularly packed with smiling faces all eager to learn new skills and make friends while doing so.