Sykes rounds off scoring spree as Slazenger Ladies continue winning streak

Slazenger's Sarah Sykes.

The first half saw a hard hit from Melissa into the bottom corner of the goal and a cheeky deflection from Rudge, but Brigg put up a good fight to stop more goals going in.

Slaz stepped up their efforts in the second half and the defence did, as always, a phenomenal job of preventing the ball from entering the D while the midfield did a smashing job of moving the ball around. Ruby FF slotted in a deflection from Hannah Field and shortly after, Frankie Tyrrell scored from a beautiful short corner routine.

Bringing the scoring spree to its end was Sarah Sykes who did a quick slot in past the keeper.

Slaz go into their game next week against Halifax with five consecutive wins behind them.

Player of the match was Ruby FF who had a cracking debut.

A last minute goal denied Slazenger Ladies seconds when they travelled to Leeds to play Adel Ladies thirds.

Adel started strongly and went ahead, but Slaz settled and turned the game round with some amazing one-twos and led 2-1 at half-time. The second half brought a number of short corners, but Slaz failed to find the back of the net despite several close encounters, while Adel equalised and won it in the last minute after being awarded a short corner. Player of the match went to Rebecca, for awesome defending.

Slazenger Ladies thirds came away with a narrow 1-0 defeat when they travelled to Weetwood late on a blustery Saturday afternoon to play Leeds sevens.

A slow start allowed Leeds to gain in confidence, but Slazenger picked up their game and exerted some pressure on the Leeds’ defence. They were unlucky to come away without hitting the back of the net after several shots on goal.

Leeds broke the deadlock early in the second half with a hard strike and although Slazenger did not give up and continued their attacks it was not meant to be.