‘Team Wakefield’ training partners Nathan Dixon and Calum Saddler win British bareknuckle pit titles

Nathan “The Monk” Dixon and Calum Saddler have both taken to the sport impressively to become national champions in 2022.

Dixon took his chance when winning the British belt at strawweight in February and he has now successfully made the first defence of his crown and is looking to move further up the ranks to become European champion.

In his latest fight in the Spartan BK Fight Club promotion in Bradford “The Monk” took just 30 seconds to win when his opponent sustained a nasty cut above his eye and the medics called it off.

It took his record to four wins from four fights in the 8x8 “pit” where the action takes place.

Spartan BK Fight Club, owned by Christian Roberts, is fully licenced and does boxing the old school way. They are governed by the World Pitt Fighting Association.

It is all action with a much smaller arena than a typical boxing ring or MMA cage and it suits Nathan’s all action style. He is also bringing on more Wakefield fighters, including Saddler, who joined him as a British champion – at cruiserweight – with victory on the same Bradford card that Monk fought on.

When it comes to training he does not have far to travel.

“I have my own gym in my back garden where I mainly train and it’s the ‘Team Dixon Gym’,” explained Nathan.

“I’ve been training with Calum Saddler and we have started a team called ‘Team Wakefield BKPF’.

“Calum came to Bradford to corner me, but brought his gum shield just in case anyone pulled out or didn’t turn up and he ended up fighting for the British title.

“He won by knockout, coming back from taking some heavy shots. He weathered the storm and came back to win – and got knock out of the night.

“We both fight for Spartan BK Fight club in the famous 8x8 pit and I really love it.”