The Webb family making a mark in tenpin bowling

Tenpin bowling star Dave Webb.

Tenpin bowling certainly strikes in the family for the Webbs from the Castleford area with multi generational success in the sport.

Dave Webb is a member of both the senior and super senior Yorkshire tenpin bowling squads.

He promised his wife before she passed away from cancer in November 2023 that he would play for Yorkshire and he backed up his vow when making his debut for the county team at Mansfield in April. He also recently came 11th in the Super Seniors Nationals (65+).

At the other end of the scale recently his 11-year-old granddaughter Melody joined the Castleford Youth Bowling Club, based at Tenpin, Xscape – a small club looking to increase numbers.

And Dave’s youngest daughter, Susie, who went to school in Knottingley, first bowled for England at the age of 15 and is now a current England bowler 16 years later.

His oldest daughter, Rachael, was a European gold medallist at tenpin when she was 17 and now her oldest daughter, Evie, aged 15, is an emerging tennis player currently ranked 491st woman in the country.

Dave’s son, Robin, meanwhile, bowled for Lincolnshire and won a national singles at the age of 14.

"We are all convinced that tenpin and sport in general has given us self confidence, enhanced our social lives and brought us success in all aspects of our lives,” said Dave, who has volunteered to be a tournament manager at Castleford YBC and school liaison to raise awareness of what the sport can offer young people.

“My youngest daughter has also organised a doubles tournament in memory of my wife at Shipley Go Bowling.

"She also completed the Rob Burrow and Edinburgh Marathons last month and will be climbing Kilimangaro in September to raise money for St Gemma's Hospice, in Leeds.

"Susie was 15 when she played the triple crown for England and 30 when she qualified again, sadly two weeks after my wife passed away.”

Suzie has a just giving page for her aim to raise money for St Gemma’s, which can be found at https://www.justgiving.com/page/susannah-webb-1726224616665