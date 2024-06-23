Tour de France 2014: 21 pictures capturing excitement of Grand Départ in Yorkshire 10 years on

By Catherine Gannon
Published 23rd Jun 2024, 14:00 BST
It has been 10 years since the Tour de France came to Yorkshire, kicking off in Leeds and travelling through West Yorkshire. Look through these 21 pictures which capture the crowds and excitement of the unforgettable weekend.

A decade has passed since the sporting-world’s eyes were focused on Yorkshire, as thousands of spectators flocked to soak up the atmosphere and catch a glimpse of the world’s greatest cyclists zoom past.

Cyclists started in Leeds, going on to tackle Buttertubs Pass and the Cragg Vale Incline – the longest continuous gradient in England.

Look through these 21 pictures to relive the thrilling event.

The Tour De France riders tackle the Cragg Vale climb. Photo: Bruce Cutts

The Tour De France riders tackle the Cragg Vale climb. Photo: Bruce CuttsPhoto: Bruce Cutts

Crowds gather to watch the race in Ripponden. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Crowds gather to watch the race in Ripponden. Photo: Bruce FitzgeraldPhoto: Bruce Fitzgerald

The peloton passes spectators outside The Fleece Inn, Ripponden

The peloton passes spectators outside The Fleece Inn, RippondenPhoto: Bruce Fitzgerald

Spectators enjoy some refreshments in Ripponden

Spectators enjoy some refreshments in RippondenPhoto: Bruce Fitzgerald

