A decade has passed since the sporting-world’s eyes were focused on Yorkshire, as thousands of spectators flocked to soak up the atmosphere and catch a glimpse of the world’s greatest cyclists zoom past.
Cyclists started in Leeds, going on to tackle Buttertubs Pass and the Cragg Vale Incline – the longest continuous gradient in England.
Look through these 21 pictures to relive the thrilling event.
1. Tour de France 2014
The Tour De France riders tackle the Cragg Vale climb. Photo: Bruce CuttsPhoto: Bruce Cutts
2. Tour de France 2014
Crowds gather to watch the race in Ripponden. Photo: Bruce FitzgeraldPhoto: Bruce Fitzgerald
3. Tour de France 2014
The peloton passes spectators outside The Fleece Inn, RippondenPhoto: Bruce Fitzgerald
4. Tour de France 2014
Spectators enjoy some refreshments in RippondenPhoto: Bruce Fitzgerald