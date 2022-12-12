Town Flyer Mollie Hyams triumphs in Yorkshire Schools Trampolining Championships

The event took place at Bradford Girls Grammar School and saw Mollie joined by 23 more members of her Town Flyers Trampoline Club in action representing their own schools in the county schools competition.

There were some excellent displays from the Dewsbury-based club’s competitors led by Mollie who brilliantly won her category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The top five individuals and top three teams in each event qualified to the Zonal Championships, which are to be held in Belfast in February, 2023.

Mollie Hyams finished first in her age category in the Yorkshire Schools Trampolining Championships.

In the elite category Mollie Hyams (East Ardsley) and Lily Hamilton (Kirkburton Middle) qualified in the years 1-6 girls by placing first and third respectively.

Sophie Mallinson (Mirfield Free Grammar) and Ella Wilman (Brigshaw High) qualified in the years 7-9 girls, finishing third and fifth respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Pellegrina (Holmfirth High) was fourth in the years 7-9 boys.

Llana Green (Spen Valley) and Esme Keal (Brayton Academy) both took gold in the category 1 and 2 disability events respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maggie Baird (Greenhead College) was fourth in the years 10-14 age group.

Qualifiers in the novice category year 7-8 girls were Pippa Dobie (Whitcliffe Mount), who finished in second place and a team from the Mirfield Free Grammar who came second – Teagan Gillings, Scarlett Kezik, Lacey Totten and Ruby Kendall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

George Crashaw (Kirkheaton Primary) qualified in the intermediate category after finishing first in the years 1-6 boys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other gymnasts who competed but missed out on qualification included Violet Bentley (St Paulinus) who finished seventh; Freya Humphreys (New Mill) who finished 15th; and Summer Heaps (Bywell) who finished 22nd in the novice years 1-6.

Lola Heaps (7th) and Macy Weston (8th) both represented Manor Croft in years 7-8 novice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucy Watts (7th) and Erin Gledhill (9th) both represented the Mirfield Free Grammar in the years 9-10 novice.

Emily Frakes (Kirkheaton Primary) finished in eighth in the Intermediate girls years 1-6 and Isabelle Charlton (Oulton Academy) finished 15th in the years 7-9 girls intermediate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jessica Wilman finished 12th in the years 10-14 girls elite category representing Brigshaw High.