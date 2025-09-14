Two more golds for Pontefract’s ‘outstanding’ Sienna Lavine in county championships

Sienna Lavine with trophies she won at the West Yorkshire Track and Field Championships.

Sienna Lavine added to her success when winning two gold medals at the West Yorkshire Track and Field Championships at Wakefield.

The outstanding Pontefract Athletics Club runner won the under 13 girls 100 metres, clocking 13.24 seconds in the final after setting a championship record in the heats with 13.22 seconds.

Sienna also won the 800 metres, setting another championship record with 2:17.90.

Not content with track success, she also won a silver medal in the discus with a throw of 14.95 metres.

During the half-time interval, Sienna received an award for being the overall winner of the U13 girls age group in the West Yorkshire League with a massive total of 116 points. She also received the Douglas Bedford Memorial Award for being the outstanding track athlete of the year in the West Yorkshire League.

There were creditable efforts from more Pontefract athletes, including Will Carter who won two silver medals in the senior men's javelin (37.40 metres) and shot put (10.46 metres).

His younger brother Harrison also earned a silver medal in the U20 men's shot put with 10.77 metres.

Julian Rutkowski had a good run to take the bronze medal in the U15 boys one mile event, setting a club record of 4:55.36.

Max Wainwright finished fourth in the U11 boys 600 metres in 2:01.45. He also achieved 3.18 metres in the long jump.

In the U11 girls events, Mya Ellary finished seventh in the final of the 75 metres in 11.78 seconds. She was also ninth in the 600 metres in 2:11.51 and recorded 2.83 metres in the long jump.

Ebonnie Turner came seventh in the 600 metres in 2:08.87 and was fourth in her heat of the 75 metres in 12.55 seconds.

Jessica Crumpton did 14.24 seconds in the 75 metres, 2:33.56 in the 600 metres and 2.66 metres in the long jump.

One day before the West Yorkshire Championships, Will and Harrison Carter both competed in a Throws Pentathlon at Sheffield.

In the senior men's competition, Will Carter achieved a total of 1871 points by recording distances of 21.40 metres (hammer), 10.36 (shot put), 29.53 (discus), 37.18 (javelin) and 6.69 metres with a 15.88kg weight.

In the U20 men's competition, Harrison Carter achieved a total of 1636 points by recording distances of 25.36 metres (hammer), 10.08 (shot put), 23.59 (discus), 19.82 (javelin) and 8.09 metres with an 11.34kg weight.