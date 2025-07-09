Two more UK records tumble to Pontefract’s brilliant young runner Sienna

Sienna Lavine has set two more national age group records.

In the Trafford Open Medal meeting, she improved her personal best by over 13 seconds to set a UK record for U13 girls at 1500 metres with a time of 4:27.31.

Her time is nearly four seconds faster than anyone else has ever run the 1500 metres distance in her age group.

Last Wednesday, in the Sheffield Run, Jump, Throw meeting, Sienna stormed round the track to set another UK national record in the U13 girls 600 metres.

Her time of 1:34.37 is nearly three seconds faster than anyone else in her age group has ever run the 600 metres distance and it was the seventh time this year that Sienna had set a UK national record.

She has set national records twice in the 600 metres, twice in the 800 metres, twice in the 1200 metres and once in the 1500 metres.

Sandwiched between her performances at Trafford and Sheffield, Sienna was in brilliant form in the West Yorkshire Track and Field League at Wakefield and also in the Yorkshire and District Athletics League at Grimsby.

At Wakefield Sienna set a league record when winning the U13 girls 200 metres in a fast 26.06 seconds. Her time places her second in the UK rankings for 2025 for the 200 metres distance.

Pontefract club chairman and lead coach Cyril Jones believes that her sprinting speed is a major factor in enabling her to set national records in the middle distance events.

In last Saturday's Yorkshire and District Athletics League match at Grimsby, Sienna won the U13 girls 800 metres events, setting a league record of 2:17.2. She also won the 100 metres in 13.2 seconds and, running well within herself, won the 200 metres in 29.0 seconds.

Pontefract Athletics Club finished second out of the five clubs in Division One in the Yorkshire and District League match at Grimsby.

Other leading performances came from Yannick Stevenson, who came first in the U17 men's long jump (5.57 metres), first in the high jump (1.55 metres) and second in the 100 metres (12.1 seconds) and Toby Johnson, who won the U13 boys 100 metres (14.1 seconds) and the 200 metres (29.6 seconds) and was second in the 800 metres (2:44.5).

Matilda Ebroma was first in the U15 girls discus, with 13.48m, while Chloe Bray won the U15 girls shot put, with 7.17m and Niamh Fraser came first in the U17 ladies discus, with 12.96m and second in the shot put, with 5.18m.

Henry Kinnear won the U13 boys shot put with 4.36m, Julian Rutkowski was second in the U15 boys 800m in 2:15.5 and Zeph Jones came second in the U15 boys discus with 16.44m plus second in the shot put with 4.36m.