Unlucky 13 for Pontefract as 100 per cent winning record is ended by Hallamshire in Yorkshire Premier League

Hallamshire's former world number one Nick Matthew.

Pontefract's 100 per cent record in this season's Yorkshire Premier League was finally brought to an end by Hallamshire in a blockbusting top of the table squash clash.

Both sides wheeled out their big guns as the Sheffield crowd was treated to a humdinger, which the home side won 15-9.

Pontefract still hold a 41-point lead at the summit with five games remaining, but this first defeat in 13 matches gives the chasing pack the tiniest slither of hope.

The number fives were on first with Ponte's Adam Taylor shooting into an immediate 6/0 lead. Although he did close out the first game, Hallamshire's Adam Turner responded, taking the next three with increasing ease to notch up the hosts' first three points.

Pontefract may have been mildly alarmed to see three-time world champion Nick Matthew down at number three on the Hallamshire team sheet. Despite being double the age of his opponent, 22-year-old New Zealander Elijah Thomas, the former world no.1 wrapped up victory in straight games, albeit each one was pretty close.

Ponte captain Matt Godson stepped on court bidding to rescue the match and all looked well as he built a two-game lead. But back came opponent Matt Gregory, winning the next two on tiebreaks, then grinding out the win 11/8 in the fifth.

That earned Hallamshire the five winning bonus points, but Pontefract's top two reduced the damage by clawing back two consolation wins.

Top string Patrick Rooney, the world number 61, won a tight four-game battle with world 47 Nick Wall. Then Scotland international Rory Stewart saw off Kiwi Temwa Chileshe quickly to reduce arrears further.

Meanwhile, it is still tight at the bottom. Hallamshire's crosstown rivals Abbeydale are still propping up the table, but Cleethorpes are only three points above them after both sides lost again.

Abbeydale's defeat came at fourth-placed Harrogate. Matthew Barton stepped up from the second team to get an early win over Ross Kneller at no.5, but Alec Fuller and Richard Hinds nudged Harrogate in front and the home side's top two, ex-England international Chris Simpson and New Zealand national champion Lwamba Chileshe, finished off an 18-7 win.

Cleethorpes went down 18-6 at home to third-placed Dunnington, who sit just five points behind Hallamshire.

After the lower-order matches were shared, Jamie Brown, Pakistani Amaad Fareed and Welshman Owain Taylor all won in four to bring home the win for the York side.

Defending champions Doncaster moved further clear of trouble thanks to a 14-6 home win over Queens.

All five matches were over in straight games, but it was Queens who took both opening salvos, through Don Calvert and Lowri Roberts, who beat Asia Harris in a high-quality all-female duel.

But Doncaster swung the tie in their favour thereafter, with Lewis Doughty, captain Joel Arscott and Welshman Emyr Evans all winning in straight games, although no.2 Arscott was pushed hard in all three by Lewis Harding.

The night's other clash was a mid-table affair which saw Ferriby Hall overcome Woodfield 16-8 thanks to lower-order victories for Glyn Saunders, Yusef Forster and Ben Sockett, with Londoner Caleb Boy and England international George Parker replying for the Doncaster-based club.