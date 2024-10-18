Wakefield 16-year-old, Finn Leslie, wins Mk7 Fiesta Junior Championship at Silverstone in October in first year of car racing
Finn, who is currently working towards his Diploma in Sporting Excellence at Loughborough College, took up car racing in the last year after previously being involved in go-karting.
His mum, Hayley, praised her son’s dedication to the sport, despite experiencing some nerves watching him compete: “I think I am used to it now but the nerves never go away, watching your 16-year-old race round a track.
“He’s so committed to it, he’s so determined.”
Hayley said it would be Finn’s “absolute dream” to go professional after completing his course, which runs for two years.
The Fiesta Junior Championship took place at Silverstone last weekend (October 12 to 13) and runs alongside the TCR UK (the touring car championship), which included tracks such as Brands Hatch, Donnington, Snetterton and Silverstone.
