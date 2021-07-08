Wakefield boxer Dom Hunt eyeing title bouts after making return to the ring

BACK IN ACTION: Wakefield boxer Dom Hunt returned to the ring late last month after Covid-19 stopped him from fighting for almost two years. Picture: Ryan Marsden/Steel Stream Design

The undefeated welterweight extended his record to 6-0 with a points victory over Naeem Ali at the Sheffield Arena Car Park just under two weeks ago.

Prior to that triumph, he had last fought in September 2019, with the Covid-19 pandemic putting his professional career on hold.

After finally returning to action, Hunt is hoping to fight at least once more this year before eyeing a title bout in 2022.

“We are probably looking at one or two more six-rounders and then we want to be fighting for titles early next year,” said the 29-year-old.

“I am looking at the Central Area title and I would love to fight for the Irish title.

“I am at that stage now where I am ready for these challenges. I have been training non-stop the whole way through.

“I am ready to show people what I can do. As soon as we get that opportunity we are ready.”

Hunt has been able to train throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown restrictions, with his victory shooting him up the rankings.

He expressed gratitude to his sponsors, who continued to back him without any clarity on when he would be able to return to the ring.

He added: “It has been really frustrating. Everything was going great and I was building momentum and then everything just got completely halted.

“There are a lot of lads with loads of talent who have given up because they can’t make it work.

“I have been very fortunate that my sponsors have stuck by me. If it wasn’t for people like that believing in me, I wouldn’t have been able to carry on.

“I owe everything to my sponsors and my team because they have carried on training me. That win was for them and a couple more wins and we are right in the mix.

“The pressure was there the other night, if I didn’t win there was no way back. It is good to deal with that kind of pressure and know that I can perform under that.”