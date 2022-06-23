Wakefield Gym Club acrobats enjoy medal success in Wales

Impressive results from the acrobatics teams competition in Wales were fantastic with some excellent performance throughout the weekend from Wakefield gymnasts as they brought two golds and three bronze medals home.

Outstanding performances included Caitlin Thorley Lawson and Evie Tunney in the grade four women’s pair as they performed a faultless and crowd pleasing routine to wow the judges to come away with an impressive gold medal.

This was followed up by the impressive Grace Arundel and Isla Kenney in the grade two women’s pair, whose superb routine took them to the gold medal position.

Wakefield Gym Club’s successful tumbling team from a prestigious competition in Wales.

In the same section it was a closely fought out competition with their teammates Eleanor Leighton and Keisha Kennedy, who performed a brilliantly choreographed routine to take the bronze medal.

In the grade three women’s pair section a stunning routine by Madeline Heptinstall and Farah Steel saw them tumble their way to an impressive bronze medal.

The women’s trio section saw Wakefield’s grade two trio of Summer Colley, Serenah Pearson and Lily Ward jump, dance and balance their way to an impressive bronze medal in a hard fought out section.

Other impressive performances came from Wakefield gymnasts who just missed out on medals – Jessica Eyre and Katie Sewell in the grade two pairs; Georgia Ellam and Isabella Smith in the grade two pairs; Emma Brokovska and Katie Adams in the grade three pairs; Isla Darby, Hettie Brayshaw and Abby Walker in the grade three trio.