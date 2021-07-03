Wakefield Gym club and Penny Appeal forge exciting new partnership

Wakefield Gym Club gymnasts in their new Penny Appeal home.

With an illustrious history, the club has had someone represent Great Britain at European or world level every year for the past 33 years, producing 23 global champions, 38 European champions and whose gymnasts have won over 150 medals.

Sadly the club faced disaster when a devastating fire in February 2020 forced them to close. Relocation attempts were then hampered by the series of lockdowns, making the past year-and-a-half the most challenging time the club has faced since it was founded in 1982.

Witnessing this struggle, local entrepreneur Adeem Younis stepped in and invited Wakefield Gym Club to use part of his charity’s newly acquired HQ in Thornes Park. Penny Appeal has just begun moving into the former Wakefield College site and Adeem felt the old sports hall complex could be a perfect new home for the gymnasts.

Adeem said: “Penny Appeal has raised over £100 million for life-saving causes all around the world, but for us, charity always begins at home. Wakefield Gym Club is a treasured local institution that has served the local community for decades.

“It offers a seamless pathway for the children of Wakefield to enjoy gymnastics, from 18-month-olds all the way through to representing Great Britain on the Olympic stage. We’re really honoured to support the club in their hour of need and are excited about this long-term partnership.”

The gym club has an international reputation as one of the best acrobatics and tumbling centres in the world and has in the past attracted national teams from USA, Canada, Portugal, France, Germany, Belgium and Australia. Following the move to Penny Appeal’s Campus, the club has set about converting the sports hall into a fully kitted out gymnastics centre, hoping to be able to attract international clubs once again.

Head acrobatic coach Alex Howden said: “Gymnastics is all about ups and downs. After what has been a really testing time, Wakefield Gym Club is really excited to be bouncing back in partnership with Penny Appeal who have breathed new life into our club. We’re all so thrilled about this new chapter and looking forward to opening our new doors to all soon.”