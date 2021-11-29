World silver medalists Sam Reynolds and Farhad Nassmi, from Wakefield Gym Club.

At the recent World Championships, held in Geneva, Switzerland, gymnasts from Wakefield were in incredible form to take on the best that the planet had to offer.

Stars of the show for Great Britain were Sam Reynolds and Farhad Nassmi.

The men’s pair competed faultless routines over the three days of competition to push the Russian team all the way to the final round where Sam and Farhad put in a superb routine and were only just pipped out of the gold medal position by the slimmest of margins.

They still brought home a world silver medal, which was a brilliant effort.

In the junior mixed pair section Jo Hill and Cheri-Mae Cunningham were in contention all the way through the three days of competition, mixing it with the best from Russia, Ukraine Israel, USA and China.

Going into the final day of competition the smallest of mistakes was the difference between this outstanding mixed pair being in first place and the fourth place finish they achieved, such was the depth of this competition.

The 11-16 men’s four competition saw young Wakefield gymnasts Ryan Bradley, Alex Hamer, Tom Smart and Jack McIntyre making their international debut and over the three days they did not put a foot wrong competing against representatives of countries like Russia, Israel and Portugal who had been at this level for over two years.

These young gymnasts put up a great fight only to be edged out at the last hurdle, finishing just out of the medals, but taking a creditable fourth overall.

This was the first competition that the gymnasts had taken part in internationally under the new partnership of Wakefield Gym Club and the Penny Appeal who provided great support.

Wakefield Gym Club have a great history in the city and have been offering gymnastics to children from 18 months old all the way through to their 23-year-olds.