Wakefield Harriers athletes are out in force for Thornes Park match

Several members were competing for the first time for the team while a couple were welcomed back after several years.

Ladies team manager Lucy Holmes led by example, winning the 100m in 12.98s and 200m in 26.48s and almost winning the shot as well with her season’s best of 12.35m.

There were also A string victories for Daniel Franks in the men’s 800m in 1:55.40 and from U20 Amy Hunt in the women’s long jump with 5.12m.

Also competing with distinction for the club, in the extremely hot conditions, were Adam Murray, Alyce McCurdie, Amanda Potter, Andrew Cartwright, Ben Smith (U17), Bobby Jukes, Callum Eastwood (U17), Callum Gaunt (U20), Charlotte Knowles, Chloe Kaye (U20), Elliot Prentice (U20), Hannah Yates, Jennifer Ibbitson, Jordan Guthrie, Kian Slatter (U17), Lynsie Whyke, Mark Lindsay, Millie Powell (U17), Richard Higson-Blythe, Stephen Thorpe, Stewart Knowles, Suzanne Brooke (U20), Tegan Hamilton-Adams (U20) and Zachary Rayner (U17).

Match Result:- City of York AC 404, Wakefield District Harriers & AC 342.5, Rotherham Harriers & AC 237.5, City of Sheffield & Dearne AC 215, Holmfirth Harriers & AC 201, Leeds City AC 198.

The seventh event in the Wakefield Harriers Senior Runners Distance League was the St Aidan’s 10K multi-terrain race when the club had eight runners competing, with two coming away with prizes.

Stewart Knowles had a superb run to finish second in the race and first veteran in 34:24. Simon Midwood finished third in 35:58 and Ashley Crow was also in the top 10, eighth in 37:32.

There was an international flavour to the fifth meeting of the West Yorkshire Track & Field League at Cleckheaton, as a group of athletes from Dubai were guests.

Ben Smith was in winning form, though, as he took the U17M 100m in 11.80s and Ethan Ford ran his fastest ever time when winning the U11B 75m in 11.12s.

There were also good wins from Oliver Bostwick (U15B DT 22.19m), James Stead (U15B 100m 12.13s), Ella Bickerdyke (U17W 100m 12.84s) and Lucy Holmes (SW SP 11.00m).

Harriers continue to lead in the team standings with three leading the individual standings: Ethan Ford (U11 Boys), Ben Smith (U17 Men) and Alexander Bostwick (U20 Men).

Harriers’ Amanda Potter competed for the Great Britain and Northern Ireland team in the World Masters Athletics Championships at Tampere, in Finland.

She finished fifth in her heat of the W35 200m in 26.51s, just missing out on the final by a 1/100th of a second.

Amanda was even closer to making it to the final in the 100m, where she ran the same time of 12.94s as the lady just ahead of her, who qualified.