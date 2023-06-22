Thomas Wood, who is in excellent form after running a 200m PB of 21.77s a few days earlier, won bronze in the senior 100m.

He recorded the excellent time of 10.78s, a new legal PB, and not far off the electrically timed club record of 10.71s.

Also winning a bronze medal was Mark Bostock in a tactical 5,000m race in 15m 05.35s.

Wakefield Harriers' two teams that won team medals at the Yorkshire Vets Road Relay Championships.

He is also in great form, after running a PB of 14m 22.73s the previous week.

Lucy Holmes is also in the form of her life and she came an excellent fifth in the senior ladies 100m in a new PB of 12.51s.

Lucy finished seventh in the 200m in 26.07s while Ben Smith ran 11.96s in his heat of the U20 men's 100m.

Wakefield Harriers had two teams competing at the Yorkshire Veterans Road Relay Championships at Holmfirth and both did well to come home with team medals.

The ladies over 35 team of Helen Beck, Nicky Steel and Angela Dales finished a close second, after leading for a few miles, and the men’s over 50 team of Phil Ambler, Ian Shipley and Darren Hewitt finished third in their category, just missing out on silver by a couple of seconds.

Two young Harriers were selected to compete for Yorkshire in the Northern Inter-County Championships at York.

Joshua Akintolu finished second in the U15 long jump with a new PB leap of 5.92m and Ella Bickerdyke finished fifth in the U17 100m in 12.57s, very close to her PB.

At the third meeting of the West Yorkshire Track & Field League at Cleckheaton Ethan Ford added another club record to his collection.

Competing as a guest in the U13 boys race, he ran a new U11 boys club 80m record of 11.43 seconds, an improvement of 1/10th of a second on the previous record set by Ben Chafer in 2014.

Ethan also won his U11B 75m race in 10.93s.

There was a grade 3 performance from Romy Fagan, winning the U13 high jump with a leap of 1.30m and a grade 4 performance from Ava Walsh, second in the U15 girls 1500m in 5:14.41.

Harriers continue to lead the league standings.

At the Trafford Medal meetings at Stretford Ethan Ford won two races and added further club records to his collection.

He ran a new U11 boys club 75m record of 10.72 with electrical timing, more or less matching his manual record of 10.7.

He recorded a new U11 boys club 150m record of 20.95, improving on his indoor best and also won the long jump with 4.23m.

In winning form too was Romy Fagan, winning the U13 girls 75m in 10.49, the 150m in 20.11 and high jump with 1.41m – all new PBs and grade 1 performances.

Rosie Thistlewood also recorded a grade 1, running 4:48.15 in the U15 girls 1500m and Libby Cree recorded a grade 3 in the U15 girls 300m, running 43.56s.Harriers turned out two good teams of 10 to compete in the Bradford Millennium Way Relay, a challenging long distance off-road relay of 47 miles, involving 6300 ft of climbing.

