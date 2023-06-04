Amy-Eloise Markovc sets new Wakefield Harriers 10,000m record in world trials

In a high quality race won by Ethiopia's Mizan Alem Adane in 29:59:03, the fastest women's 10k time on UK soil, she finished 10th overall and third British woman.

Amy-Eloise recorded a new club 10,000m record of 31:17.81, improving her previous record she set last year by more than seven seconds.

At the first match in the East Premier Division of the North of England Track & Field League at York, the Harriers did well to finish fourth.

Amy-Eloise Markovc set a new Wakefield Harriers 10,000m record. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Lynsie Whyke was the only 'A' string winner, taking the women's triple jump with 10.12m. However, there were great efforts throughout from the team of Helen Beck, Ella Bickerdyke, James Coulman, Michael Flood, Jordan Guthrie, Richard Higson-Blythe, Lucy Holmes, Jennifer Ibbitson, Steve Lowe, Alyce McCurdie, Amanda Potter, Zachary Rayner, Ben Smith, Stephen Thorpe, Christoper Ward, Paige Watson, Lynsie Whyke and Hannah Yates, with many athletes competing in several events to score points for the team.

Match Result was: City of York 397 points; Lincoln Wellington 361; City of Sheffield & Dearne 332; Wakefield District Harriers 296; Kingston upon Hull 286, Rotherham Harriers 222.

There was a decent turnout of Wakefield Harriers at the Yorkshire Track & Field Championships at Cudworth and they came away with a haul of 15 medals.

Gold medals were won by Hannah Yates (SW HT 30.33m), Jennifer Ibbitson (SW PV 2.20m), Ella Bickerdyke (U17W 100m 12.5s), Joshua Akintolu (U15B HJ 1.78m and LJ 5.45m) and Romy Fagan (U13G HJ 1.35m & LJ 4.43m).Silver medal winners were Jennifer Ibbitson (SW JT 19.68m and HT 29.96m), Lucy Holmes (SW 100m 12.52s), Rebecca Shepherd (SW 5000m 18m 49.2s), Ella Bickerdyke (U17W 200m 25.63s) and Sylvie Ellis (U15G HJ 1.46m).

Bronze medals were won by Alyce McCurdie (SW SP 9.71m) and Hannah Yates (SW DT 30.55m).

There were also some excellent performances that did not win medals, including fine new PBs in the 100m and 200m from Thomas Wood with 10.85s and 21.91. Leonie Ashmeade won her 200m heat in 24.80 and Lucy Holmes ran a fine new PB of 25.26.

Several Harriers competed in the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon. On a tough course and in warm conditions Ben Butler did well to finish eighth overall and second in the M40 category in 2:46:04 to go second in this year's club rankings.

Also going second in this year's club rankings for the marathon was new member Angela Hall, with 3:22:45. She finished 12th lady and first in the F40 category.

This was a remarkable run as it was only three weeks since she had competed in the London Marathon, where she recorded her PB of 3:09:06.

There was another good turnout of athletes at the second meeting of the West Yorkshire Track & Field League at Thornes Park Stadium.

Top performer from the club was Joshua Akintolu, who won the U15B high jump with a fine leap of 1.74m, a grade 1 performance.

Ethan Ford ran a fine new PB of 1m 51.1 with second place in the U11B 600m, just losing out by a 1/10th of a second.

In the girls events Romy Fagan had two good wins in the U13G 80m in 11.2s, and 150m in 21.46.

Following her home in the 150m was Lily Keeler in 21.63s, who also won the discus with a throw of 16.60m.

Ella Bickerdyke won the U17W 200m in 26.08s, a grade 3 performance, and there were grade 4 performances from Amy Gleghorn (U15G 200m 28.0s) and Evie Tunney (U15G 800m 2m 29.3s).

