Wakefield Harriers Track & Field Club Championships has a strong turnout

The track events were part of the Wakefield Harriers Track & Field Club Championships and there were some excellent performances achieved by members of the club.

Romy Fagan had a great day, winning the U13 girls 200m in a grade one time of 27.90s and she also won the 100m in 13.92, a grade three, and the long jump with 4.06m.

Lily Keeler had a successful day too, winning the U13 girls shot with a grade two throw of 8.12m and finishing second in the long jump with 3.95m.

Wakefield Harriers' Lily Keeler was in good form in the Douglas Bedford Memorial Open Meeting.

U17 Ella Bickerdyke won the women's 100m in 12.73 and was third in the 200m in 26.13, both grade three performances.

Harriers had a good turnout of Junior Jets, with some of them enjoying their first proper athletics competition.

At the Manchester Marathon Darren Hewitt equalled his Harriers M50 marathon record with his time of 2:52:13, matching exactly the time he ran last year.

At his first attempt at the distance M45 Steve Lowe finished just a few seconds ahead of him in 2:52:07, finishing 477th out of a field of over 18,000.

Wakefield Harriers' Julie Briscoe was first lady home in the Vale of York five mile road race.

At the Boston Marathon in Lincolnshire Keith Brindle ran a new club M70 marathon record with his time of 4:16:07, beating his previous record he set last year by over a minute.There were several runners from the club competing in the Vale of York road races over five miles and 10.

In the five mile race Julie Briscoe was eighth overall and first lady home in 30:09 and Helen Beck was fifth lady home in 31:32.

In the 10 mile race Diane Simmons added to her collection of veteran club records on the roads, running a new F60 best of 93:05, which also beat Pat Wood's F55 club record from 2011.

The West Yorkshire Track & Field League got off to a good start, with a quite a large turnout at the first meeting at Cleckheaton.

In the ladies events Lucy Holmes had good wins in the senior ladies 100m and 200m in 12.58 and 26.44 and she also won the shot with 11.07m, a Grade three performance.

Ella Bickerdyke had excellent wins in the U17 ladies 100m in 12.56 and 300m in 41.94.

Romy Fagan had a good win in the U13 girls 80m in 11.5s and recorded a grade four performance in the long jump with 4.10m.

There were also grade four performances in the U15 girls 1500m from Rosie Thistlewood and Evie Tunney with times of 5:10.85s and 5:11.40 respectively.

In the men's events Stuart Smith won the senior discus with a grade three throw of 38.58m. Ethan Ford continued his fine form with wins in the U11 boys 75m in 10.93 and long jump with a leap of 4.20m while Thomas Hastings won the U13 boys high jump with 1.33m, a grade four performance.

There was a good turnout of younger members of the Harriers, and as a result Wakefield have taken an early lead in the league.

The TCS London Marathon returned to its traditional April date, and this year there was another record number of competitors taking part. There were some excellent runs from the Harriers taking part, including a new F45 club marathon record of 3:08:47 from Nicola Steel, improving her previous record she set in last year's race.