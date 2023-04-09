Wakefield Harriers perform strongly in Northern Road Relay Championships

The event was held in cold wet and blustery conditions, which made it challenging at times for all those competing.

In the women’s Six-Stage Relay the team of Julie Briscoe, Helen Beck, Nicola Steel, Charlotte Knowles, Angela Dales and Natalie-Jade Harris ran solidly throughout to finish in a good 14th place and they were the seventh team from Yorkshire home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The senior men's 12-Stage team of Mark Bostock, Simon Midwood, Ben Butler, Ashley Crow, Daniel Franks, Jake Worton, Steve Lowe, Philip Ambler, Darren Hewitt, Liam O'Flaherty, Jonathan Prideau and Christopher Ward also did well to finish in 22nd place and they were the eighth club from Yorkshire to finish.

Ethan Ford ran a new Wakefield Harriers U11 boys 150m record time at the final South Yorkshire Indoor Open meeting.

Mark Bostock got them off to a flying start in sixth place and he was ninth fastest overall on the long stage.

Jake Worton was the club's fastest runner on the short stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the fourth and final South Yorkshire Indoor Open meeting at Sheffield, there was a good turnout of young Harriers competing, with some excellent performances.

The highlight was a new U11 boys club 150m record of 21.01 seconds from Ethan Ford, beating the previous record set by Ben Chafer in 2014 by over a second.

He also had a clear win in the long jump with a leap of 4.38m.

Lochlan Ruddock had a clear win in the U11B 600m in a fine time of 1:55.73 and Thomas Hastings won the U13B high jump with 1.30m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Romy Fagan also had a good day, winning the U13 girls 150m in a speedy 20.11s and the 200m in 27.89, both times not far off club records.

Ethan Ford was the overall winner of the series in the U11B age group while Thomas Hastings was the winner in the U13B age group.

At the Spenborough AC Spring Open Meeting at Cleckheaton Ethan continued to add to his club record collection, when he ran a new U11 boys club 75m record of 10.7 secs, beating the previous record that had stood since 1995.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad