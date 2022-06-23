Wakefield Harriers impress while Olympian Amy-Eloise Markovc sets new record in Diamond League meet

After a strong performance Markovc finished an excellent second in a close race, just behind former World Championships 5,000m silver medallist Mercy Cherono.

In the process she ran a new club 3,000m record of 8:40.32, beating her previous record set last year. The time moves her up to 13th in the UK Women’s All-Time 3,000m list.

Harriers had several athletes competing at the BMAF Track & Field Championships at Derby and they came away with seven medals.

Amy-Eloise Markovc set a new Wakefield Harriers record at a Diamond League meeting. Picture: Getty Images

Amanda Potter won the W35 100m and came second in the 200m, Lynsie Whyke won the W40 long jump and the triple jump and Jennifer Ibbitson won the W65 shot, discus and the 5.45K Weight.

Also doing well were Richard Higson-Blythe, who finished second in his heat of the M45 100m, third in his heat of the 200m and fourth in the triple jump and Stephen Thorpe, who was second in his heat of the M45 200m then fifth in the long jump.

At the second match in the North of England Track & Field League’s East Premier Division at Rotherham, the Harriers once again finished fourth.

With a shortage of athletes, team managers Joseph Flitcroft and Lucy Holmes led by example, competing and scoring well in five events each.

Match Result: City of York AC 407, Rotherham Harriers & AC 341, City of Sheffield & Dearne AC 341, Wakefield District Harriers & AC 270, Holmfirth Harriers & AC 229.5, Leeds City AC 204.5.

Wakefield did well to turn out two good teams of 10 to compete in the Bradford Millennium Way Relay, a challenging long distance off-road relay of 47 miles, involving 6300ft of climbing.

The men’s team finished an excellent second team, for the third time in succession, behind a strong Wharfedale.

They recorded their third fastest time for the event, which was a good performance in the windy conditions. Chris Hunter and Stewart Knowles ran a new ‘club record’ on leg two and Ben Butler and Andrew Teasdale were close to the club best on leg one, which they won.